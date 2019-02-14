The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DISCLOSURE The Police Service of Northern Ireland has apologised over errors it made in disclosures about killings by loyalist paramilitaries in the 1990s.

2. #HOUSING New figures show that the number of new-build social houses constructed in 2018 was 4% below the government’s target for the year.

3. #LOUTH Gardaí are investigating a fire at a house in Drogheda after reports that it was the subject of a petrol bomb attack.

4. #ROAD SAFETY A garda sergeant based in the west of the country has been formally cautioned after lobbying local TDs to fix a dangerous stretch of road.

5. #HIGH PERFORMANCE Strong results in Leaving Certificate Maths and English are good indicators of how likely a student is to complete a third-level course, new research has shown.

6. #RUSSIA PROBE A judge has ruled that Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, intentionally lied to investigators in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

7. #NO FLY ZONE Airbus has announced it will stop producing the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the A380, in 2021.

8. #WEATHER It will be dry with sunny spells across the country today, with maximum temperatures of between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius.