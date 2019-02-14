This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack on house in Drogheda

A man was in the house at the time but was not injured.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 7:57 AM
10 minutes ago 471 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4492836
Scarlett Street in Drogheda. (File)
Image: Google Maps
Scarlett Street in Drogheda. (File)
Scarlett Street in Drogheda. (File)
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire at a house in Drogheda amid suspicion that it was the subject of a petrol bomb attack.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at 8.40pm last night on Scarlett Street. 

A man in his 30s was present in the house at the time but escaped the fire uninjured. 

Gardaí have said that from initial investigations it is believed that an accelerant was used to start the fire. 

The scene is currently preserved pending a garda technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    79,175  70
    2
    		'I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle,' Bertie Ahern tells UK Brexit committee
    60,885  119
    3
    		El Chapo expected to go to 'prison of prisons' described as 'high-tech version of hell'
    53,765  41
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    425  0
    2
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    148  0
    3
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    114  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    74,598  244
    2
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    29,599  67
    3
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund, Champions League
    24,572  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    13,859  4
    2
    		Saying goodbye to Catastrophe: Here's how viewers felt about that divisive ending
    7,361  2
    3
    		George Clooney says 'history is repeating itself' when it comes to Meghan Markle... it's The Dredge
    6,600  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Second fire in 5 weeks at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    YOUR SAY
    Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens' Assembly should be established to discuss Irish unity?
    Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens' Assembly should be established to discuss Irish unity?
    Poll: How often do you wash your hands?
    Poll: Should the government collapse over the crises in health?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie