This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

‘Horrendous’ conditions in Garda stations, the HSE recruitment freeze and dozens injured in Venezuela protests.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 2 May 2019, 7:51 AM
17 minutes ago 731 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4616171

shutterstock_270648137 Source: Shutterstock/SGM

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #GRA CONFERENCE Gardaí have called for the Minister for Justice to progress plans for four new stations, describing conditions in some existing stations as “horrendous”.

2. #ATM THEFTS The PSNI has charged two more men as part of an investigation into a number of recent thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland.

3. #JOBLESS Individuals who have left their jobs to take up new roles in the HSE have been left unemployed following a recruitment freeze in the serviceTheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #VENEZUELA A woman has been killed and 46 people have been injured during May Day protests in Venezuela, as National Assembly leader Juan Guaido continues calls for the country’s President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

5.  #OVERCROWDING Prison officers have said that overcrowding is risking the safety of staff and inmates ahead of the start of their annual conference in Sligo today.

6. #SACKED Former British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson faces the possibility of a criminal probe after being sacked over a leak of information about the country’s 5G network.

7. #WASHED UP Litter from a cargo ship is continuing to wash up on the west coast of Ireland a year after containers that it was carrying fell overboard.

8. #WIKILEAKS Julian Assange will face an initial hearing over an extradition request from the UK to the United States, after being jailed for 50 weeks yesterday.

Comments have been charged as individuals have been charged in one of the stories above.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie