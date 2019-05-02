The 8 at 8: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/SGM

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #GRA CONFERENCE Gardaí have called for the Minister for Justice to progress plans for four new stations, describing conditions in some existing stations as “horrendous”.

2. #ATM THEFTS The PSNI has charged two more men as part of an investigation into a number of recent thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland.

3. #JOBLESS Individuals who have left their jobs to take up new roles in the HSE have been left unemployed following a recruitment freeze in the service, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #VENEZUELA A woman has been killed and 46 people have been injured during May Day protests in Venezuela, as National Assembly leader Juan Guaido continues calls for the country’s President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

5. #OVERCROWDING Prison officers have said that overcrowding is risking the safety of staff and inmates ahead of the start of their annual conference in Sligo today.

6. #SACKED Former British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson faces the possibility of a criminal probe after being sacked over a leak of information about the country’s 5G network.

7. #WASHED UP Litter from a cargo ship is continuing to wash up on the west coast of Ireland a year after containers that it was carrying fell overboard.

8. #WIKILEAKS Julian Assange will face an initial hearing over an extradition request from the UK to the United States, after being jailed for 50 weeks yesterday.

Comments have been charged as individuals have been charged in one of the stories above.