This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Runners and flip flops keep washing up on the west coast of Ireland

The shoes are believed to be from containers that fell off a cargo ship in 2018.

By Páraic McMahon Thursday 2 May 2019, 6:20 AM
12 minutes ago 899 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4614416
Image: Burren Shores Beachcombing and More.
Image: Burren Shores Beachcombing and More.

SINCE THE END of last month, runners and flip-flops have been regularly washing up along the west coast of Ireland. 

The most recent discovery was on Tuesday when three pairs of runners washed up in Quilty, Co Clare.

In 2018, multiple containers fell off a cargo ship that was travelling from Shanghai to North Carolina.

The contents of the lost containers have now made its way towards beaches along Ireland’s west coast as well as hitting a number of European countries.

Donegal, Connemara, Valentia and Fanore are some of the locations in Ireland to have come across the flip-flops and runners while Jersey, Spain, Brest, Cornwall, Brittany and the Azores have also recorded sightings. 

Liam MacNamara who runs the popular Facebook page, Burren Shores, says that none of the runners or flip-flops are in a fit state to be worn, adding that bite marks are evident on the footwear.

According to MacNamara, the items belong to two companies, both of whom “have confirmed that they had a shipment on that boat that lost the containers”.

“They are all very evasive about giving answers, of course, they don’t want to admit to anything really,” MacNamara added. 

runners flip flops fanore 5 Source: Burren Shores

runners flip flops fanore 4 Source: Burren Shores

runners flip flops fanore 6 Source: Burren Shores

Branding belonging to Nike also appeared on runners at Fanore, however they have stated they were not aware of any missing containers.

An artist has expressed an interest in using the runners for a future project but apart from that, the cleanup will be left to volunteers.

MacNamara said, “Generally it’s left to volunteers to just dump and end up in your rubbish bin or left back on the floor when nobody collects it, generally that is what happens.”

In 2015, a number of ink cartridges belonging to Hewlett-Packard washed up in Fanore. The company subsequently made a donation to various environmental agencies and programmes, as well as issuing an envelope to return the ink cartridges.

McNamara said he’s not “holding his breath” that something similar will occur this time. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie