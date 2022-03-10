The 9 at 9: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Maternity Hospital Bombing

1. There has been international condemnation after Russia shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy shared video footage showing massive destruction at the recently refurbished hospital in the southern port city, condemning the attack as a “war crime”.

Vacuum Bombs

2. The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) says Russia has confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets – often called vacuum bombs – in Ukraine and is also “likely” deploying private mercenaries.

Summit

3. Micheál Martin is is set to travel to France this morning for an informal summit of the European Council, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set to be at the top of the agenda.

Refugee Controversy

A Conservative MP in the UK has been accused by a senior colleague of spouting “utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile” over Ukrainian refugees.

Election

5. In South Korea, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol has won South Korea’s presidential election, with the political novice and avowed anti-feminist immediately promising a more hawkish policy on the nuclear-armed North.

Healthcare

6. Meanwhile at home, it emerged how Ireland performs better in terms of life expectancy and infant mortality than the North, a new report has found.

Charged

7. A man is due in court today charged in relation with the armed robbery of a taxi driver in Dublin 8 early yesterday morning.

Grants

8. Student maintenance grants are increasing by €200 and the income threshold for prospective applicants has also increased by €1,000.

Weather

9. A frosty start away from eastern areas this morning with ice and fog in places but this will clear to leave a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells, apart from occasional drizzle in the northeast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Full forecast here.