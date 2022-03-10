Taoiseach to travel to France for two-day EU summit on Ukraine invasion

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to travel to France this morning for an informal summit of the European Council, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set to be at the top of the agenda.

The two-day summit, which is being held in Versailles, will see European leaders meet to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, particularly the humanitarian crisis and the EU’s response to the invasion.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Martin said that Ireland will “play its full part” in putting economic pressure on Russia.

“Ireland will play its full part in bringing pressure to bear on Russia to end its illegal invasion, in offering solidarity to Ukraine, and in doing everything we can to support its people – those who have stayed and those forced to leave,” Martin said.

Advertisement

“That there are people in Europe today living in fear, without food, water and heat is unconscionable.”

Yesterday, Martin condemned the Russian air strike on a children’s hospital in Mariupol, saying that it was “indiscriminate cruelty”.

The summit itself is being held in Versailles as France currently holds the Presidency of the EU council, which will last from January until June.

It is customary for the presidency of the EU Council to host a summit during their time as president.

Martin said that there would also be a discussion on how best to tackle the consequences of the Russian invasion, in particular the rising energy costs.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last night, Martin said that energy security was a serious issue, but that there were limitations on what could be done within EU law.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Journal understands that he told his party that the Government would be engaging with the European Commission on this.

He also raised concerns about the impact to the grain market by the invasion, saying that it would have an impact in Ireland.

On Friday, EU leaders will be briefed on ways to boost further economic growth by President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde and President of the Eurogroup and Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn