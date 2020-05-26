The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE: Nursing Homes Ireland will tell TDs today that the National Public Health Emergency Team publicly challenged its decision to restrict visitors to nursing homes on 6 March.
2. #SUSPENDED: The World Health Organisation has temporarily suspended trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure.
3. #MILESTONE: No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland were reported last night for the first time since March.
4. #CLONEE: A man has been hospitalised after being injured in a shooting in Co Meath last night.
5. #BEACHES: Waters at five bathing locations across the country have failed to meet minimum standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency.
6. #MUMPS: An outbreak of the mumps in Ireland has significantly declined due to restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
7. #CONTRACTS: Trade union SIPTU has called on employers in the contract cleaning sector to honour a 40 cent-per-hour pay increase for cleaners that they say has been agreed upon but not implemented.
8. #LEAVING CERT: A portal for students who wish to register for calculated grades for this year’s Leaving Certificate will open this morning.
