The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE: Nursing Homes Ireland will tell TDs today that the National Public Health Emergency Team publicly challenged its decision to restrict visitors to nursing homes on 6 March.

2. #SUSPENDED: The World Health Organisation has temporarily suspended trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure.

3. #MILESTONE: No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland were reported last night for the first time since March.

4. #CLONEE: A man has been hospitalised after being injured in a shooting in Co Meath last night.

5. #BEACHES: Waters at five bathing locations across the country have failed to meet minimum standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency.

6. #MUMPS: An outbreak of the mumps in Ireland has significantly declined due to restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

7. #CONTRACTS: Trade union SIPTU has called on employers in the contract cleaning sector to honour a 40 cent-per-hour pay increase for cleaners that they say has been agreed upon but not implemented.

8. #LEAVING CERT: A portal for students who wish to register for calculated grades for this year’s Leaving Certificate will open this morning.