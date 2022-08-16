The 9 at 9: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Spending

1. In our lead story today, we report on how thousands of euro was spent on breakfasts, photographers and flights to far flung destinations are among some of the travel expenses racked up by Government Ministers since the coalition was formed in 2020.

Almost half a million euro has been spent in the last two and a half years, with some ministers spending significantly more on travel than others.

E-Scooters

2. The Government is liaising with insurance companies on motor insurance cover that will be required for electric bikes and e-scooters that exceed a speed of 25km/h.

Ukraine War

3. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russian forces’ actions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as “nuclear blackmail” that may embolden malign actors worldwide.

He renewed his call for fresh sanctions against Moscow and its nuclear industry in response to the situation.

US Election Probe

4. Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Advertisement

Michael Collins

5. Writing in our Voices section, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald writes about Ireland’s relationship with Michael Collins, 100 years after his death.

Charged

6. US rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged over an alleged shooting in Hollywood last year.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said.

Killarney Death

7. A post-mortem is due to be carried out after a woman’s body was discovered in Killarney in Co Kerry.

The woman, aged in her mid-70s, has been named locally as Miriam Burns.

8. Floods

Drivers have been urged to take extra caution today after heavy rain resulted in localised flooding in several areas.

The south-east of the country was worst affected. A number of roads have been closed in places such as Wexford and Carlow.

Weather

9. It will be dry for most this morning with just well scattered light showers. Some sunny spells as well but a good deal of cloud overall, especially in parts of the north and east.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, mildest in the south, in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds, strong on exposed coasts.

Full forecast here.