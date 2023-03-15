Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 15 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
GOOD MORNING
The 8 at 8 Dublin’s Dead Zoo to close again by year’s end; Taoiseach’s St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC begins.
345
0
17 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day. 

Dead Zoo closing

1. In this morning’s top story, Eimer McAuley reports that collections at The Natural History Museum in Dublin are expected to be back in storage by the end of the year, with the so-called Dead Zoo shuttering its doors again following its reopening last August after two years of closure. 

The looming closure will be taking place to allow for further refurbishment works, as National Museum of Ireland is collaborating with the OPW to redevelop the building. 

Russian jet collision

2. A Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumped fuel on an unmanned American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it, causing the drone to crash, the US military has said.

US European Command said two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper over international waters and one clipped its propeller.

Moscow denied causing the crash of the drone, which the Pentagon said was on a routine ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) mission.

Taoiseach in Washington

3. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar kicks off his St Patrick’s Day itinerary today in Washington DC. 

Arriving to the US yesterday, the Taoiseach has a busy schedule for the next few days, culminating in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday in the White House.

Our political correspondent Christina Finn will be reporting from Washington DC over the next few days. 

Sinn Féin spending 

4. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has admitted there was “sloppiness” and “inaccuracies” previously in her party’s financial returns

Addressing questions about financial irregularities in Sinn Féin’s returns, McDonald told reporters in New York: “In the case of our returns, yes, there was a sloppiness there, there was inaccuracies.

“To me that is not acceptable, by the way I have said that within the party.”

House building

5. The jury is out on whether more houses will be built this year than in 2022, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin. 

Eamon Ryan in Asia

6. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said that Ireland will continue to stand up for Ukraine, despite being a militarily neutral country.

Speaking on CNBC Asia today during his trip to Hong Kong for St Patrick’s week, Ryan said that while Ireland remained a militarily neutral country, it was not neutral on the war itself.

Political reporter Tadgh McNally is reporting from Hong Kong on Ryan’s trip.

Eviction ban

7. A packed public meeting in Cork last night heard that a 78-year-old woman in the city has been given a notice to quit the home her family has rented since she was fifteen years old. 

Gary Lineker

8. Gary Lineker has described accusations that he called northern English voters “racist bigots” as “outrageous and dangerously provocative”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     