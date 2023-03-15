GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Dead Zoo closing

1. In this morning’s top story, Eimer McAuley reports that collections at The Natural History Museum in Dublin are expected to be back in storage by the end of the year, with the so-called Dead Zoo shuttering its doors again following its reopening last August after two years of closure.

The looming closure will be taking place to allow for further refurbishment works, as National Museum of Ireland is collaborating with the OPW to redevelop the building.

Russian jet collision

2. A Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumped fuel on an unmanned American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it, causing the drone to crash, the US military has said.

US European Command said two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper over international waters and one clipped its propeller.

Moscow denied causing the crash of the drone, which the Pentagon said was on a routine ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) mission.

Taoiseach in Washington

3. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar kicks off his St Patrick’s Day itinerary today in Washington DC.

Arriving to the US yesterday, the Taoiseach has a busy schedule for the next few days, culminating in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday in the White House.

Our political correspondent Christina Finn will be reporting from Washington DC over the next few days.

Sinn Féin spending

4. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has admitted there was “sloppiness” and “inaccuracies” previously in her party’s financial returns.

Addressing questions about financial irregularities in Sinn Féin’s returns, McDonald told reporters in New York: “In the case of our returns, yes, there was a sloppiness there, there was inaccuracies.

“To me that is not acceptable, by the way I have said that within the party.”

House building

5. The jury is out on whether more houses will be built this year than in 2022, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Eamon Ryan in Asia

6. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said that Ireland will continue to stand up for Ukraine, despite being a militarily neutral country.

Speaking on CNBC Asia today during his trip to Hong Kong for St Patrick’s week, Ryan said that while Ireland remained a militarily neutral country, it was not neutral on the war itself.

Political reporter Tadgh McNally is reporting from Hong Kong on Ryan’s trip.

Eviction ban

7. A packed public meeting in Cork last night heard that a 78-year-old woman in the city has been given a notice to quit the home her family has rented since she was fifteen years old.

Gary Lineker

8. Gary Lineker has described accusations that he called northern English voters “racist bigots” as “outrageous and dangerously provocative”.