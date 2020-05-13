This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here are the stories making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 13 May 2020, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 5,416 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097695
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

Updated 24 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRISON ESCAPE: The UK’s Supreme Court is set to rule on Gerry Adams’ appeal against historic prison escape convictions.

2. #NO-GO The National Bus and Rail Union has called on the government to refocus funding for the Bus Connects and Metrolink projects elsewhere, in light of challenges faced by the transport sector due to social distancing guidelines.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials confirmed last night that a further 24 people in Ireland have died from Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

4. #BUSINESS GRANT: Business owners have criticised the government for failing to implement a ‘restart grant’ of up to €10,000 to help them manage during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

5. #JUDICIAL REVIEW: The High Court will rule today on John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty’s application for permission to bring a challenge against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #MISINFORMATION: The CEO of Three Ireland wrote to the Minister for Communications last month over concerns about “dangerous misinformation” being spread about 5G technology.

7. #FATAL COLLISION: A woman and her daughter have been killed in a road crash in Co Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

8. #WICKLOW: A 16-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the sea in Bray yesterday evening.

9. #WEATHER: It will be dry today with spells of sunshine, and sunny across most parts this evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees in Leinster and Ulster, and 12 to 16 degrees Celsius in Munster and Connaught.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the stories above.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie