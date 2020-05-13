The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRISON ESCAPE: The UK’s Supreme Court is set to rule on Gerry Adams’ appeal against historic prison escape convictions.

2. #NO-GO The National Bus and Rail Union has called on the government to refocus funding for the Bus Connects and Metrolink projects elsewhere, in light of challenges faced by the transport sector due to social distancing guidelines.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials confirmed last night that a further 24 people in Ireland have died from Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

4. #BUSINESS GRANT: Business owners have criticised the government for failing to implement a ‘restart grant’ of up to €10,000 to help them manage during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #JUDICIAL REVIEW: The High Court will rule today on John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty’s application for permission to bring a challenge against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #MISINFORMATION: The CEO of Three Ireland wrote to the Minister for Communications last month over concerns about “dangerous misinformation” being spread about 5G technology.

7. #FATAL COLLISION: A woman and her daughter have been killed in a road crash in Co Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

8. #WICKLOW: A 16-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the sea in Bray yesterday evening.

9. #WEATHER: It will be dry today with spells of sunshine, and sunny across most parts this evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees in Leinster and Ulster, and 12 to 16 degrees Celsius in Munster and Connaught.

