A MAN IN his 80s has died of injuries following a two vehicle collision in County Louth on St Stephen’s Day.

The man, who was the driver of one of the cars died earlier this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the N1 at Plaster, which is located north of Dundalk, Co.Louth on last Thursday at approximately 6.40pm.

Advertisement

A man in his 60s and a boy were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the collision. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were traveling on the N1 on 26 December between 6:15pm and 6.45pm to get in contact with gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.