A SECOND CLIP of Belfast rap trio Kneecap is being examined by counter-terrorism police in the UK, this one for alleged comments about “kill[ing]” Conservative politicians.

Footage of the band at a gig in November 2023 appears to show one person from Kneecap saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it is reviewing footage of Kneecap at a separate performance in the UK which purported to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Hamas and Hezbollah are on the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist organisations. It is a criminal offence in the UK to “invite support” or “express an opinion or belief that is supportive” for an organisation on the list.

The Metropolitan Police said the force “are assessing both [videos] to determine whether further police investigation is required”.

Kneecap, which is comprised of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, alleged on social media they have “faced a co-ordinated smear campaign”, saying their shows have previously “called out” Israel’s war on Gaza.

They also appeared to suggest they would be taking legal action against the “malicious efforts”.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have made headlines over the last week after their performance at US music festival Coachella earlier this month, during which their screen displayed messages that included “Fuck Israel. Free Palestine.”

Kneecap’s manager has said the group’s members have received death threats over their Coachella performance.

Additional reporting by Press Association