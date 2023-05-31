Government 'needs courage' to make key changes to abortion legislation

THE HEALTH COMMITTEE has heard that the Government is in need of “strong leadership and courage” to make the changes to the abortion act that have been recommended by barrister Marie O’ Shea.

Several leading politicians have voiced their concerns about making changes to the abortion act, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who said he felt “reluctant and uncomfortable” at the prospect.

O’Shea, who carried out a Government commissioned review of abortion services, today told the health committee that amending the abortion act would not represent a “creep towards a more progressive termination of pregnancy regime”.

The legislative changes O’ Shea recommended in her report included scrapping the mandatory three day waiting period before a termination of pregnancy, and ending the ongoing criminalisation of medical practitioners.

These changes were recommended in order to improve access to abortion services, as hundreds of Irish women are still having to travel abroad to get care every year.

She said that since the publication of her report, she has heard “senior members of Government and others voice concerns about changes to the legislation, fearing that they would be perceived as tantamount to a breach of promise with the electorate”.

Acknowledging that the public were provided with a guidance framework that outlined restrictions around waiting periods etc before the abortion referendum in 2018, O’ Shea said that it is true that some would have been influenced by the proposed regulations, and may have “genuine fears” about these being changed.

However, she pointed out that the electorate could not have foreseen the difficulties that have arisen when it comes to the operationalising of the act.

“The legislature included a provision to review the operation of the act after three years,” she added.

The health committee questioned O’Shea on what some of these difficulties have been.

The barrister said that the recruitment of GPs and consultants who are willing to provide abortion services is a key stumbling block, which has caused access issues in rural areas, and has seen women who were eligible for a termination in Ireland still have to travel abroad for the procedure.

She said that it is unclear whether employers have a right to ask candidates about their willingness to provide abortion services at interview stage.

TD Bernard Durkan asked O’ Shea why it is the case that some women who present to their GP within 12 weeks are still ending up outside of the timeframe for accessing services in Ireland.

“People can be quite slow in realising that they are pregnant for various reasons.

“People who present at a later stage to the GP – if they present at nine weeks plus six days – have to be referred to a hospital for termination of pregnancy there.

O’Shea added that she has heard from GPs that presenting at 11 weeks, or being unsure of the date of pregnancy is more prevalent amongst women from disadvantaged groups in society.

In this case the women will be sent for an ultrasound scan so the date of their pregnancy can be established.

“In some parts of the country this pathway works quite well, in other parts of the country it is less reliable.

O’Shea said that where there are breakdowns in communications between hospital and GPS, some women end up in a situation where “because of the three day wait or simply because of the delay in assessing the time of the pregnancy they have timed out”.

In response to questioning from the Sinn Féin spokesperson on health, O’Shea said that there is no medical or legal reason for the mandatory three day waiting period before a termination of pregnancy.

Asked why, in her view, it was then included in the legislation in the first place, O’ Shea said that it was intended to give people a “reflection period so that they didn’t make a mistake”.

She said that from the findings of the study, women almost universally said that they didn’t benefit from this waiting period.

Dr Catherine Conlon, who led the study on abortion care services, told the committee that the waiting period is “causing anxiety and distress” to people who are trying to access “time sensitive” healthcare.