ABP meat plant says 100 more staff have been laid off as beef blockades continue

Over 350 staff were temporarily laid off earlier this week.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 20 Sep 2019, 1:30 PM
55 minutes ago 2,263 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4817586
File photo: Some beef protests have started to wind down following an agreement at the weekend.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MEAT PLANT ABP has confirmed that 100 workers will be laid off, blaming an illegal blockade ongoing outside a factory in Cahir. 

This follows the announcement earlier this week that 355 employees would be temporarily laid off as a result of ongoing beef protests.

It remains unclear when staff at the plant will be able to return to work. There had been fears earlier this week that continued blockades could lead to more lay offs. 

“The protestors’ illegal actions are now putting all jobs at ABP Cahir at risk, as well as the livelihoods of 1300 farmers who supply cattle to the site,” an ABP spokesperson said. 

“Customers are also being let down, and hard-won international contracts are being jeopardised as these valued customers are forced to source beef elsewhere,” the spokesperson added. 

The number of protests have dropped in recent days after an agreement was reached last weekend between the meat industry and representatives of beef farmers including the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Beef Plan Movement.

Trade union SIPTU has repeatedly warned that the dispute over beef prices is putting jobs at risk. 

ABP said that since the commencement of blockades outside its factories, 1,463 staff have been temporarily laid off. 

Both the IFA and the Beef Plan Movement have urged farmers to end their blockades at factories. 

The dispute has had an effect on consumers with supermarkets posting notices that beef products are in limit supply, and restaurants warning that beef options are to be removed from some menus from next week. 

