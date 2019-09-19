IFA president makes fresh call for farmers to stand down blockades

FARMING ORGANISATIONS HAVE made fresh calls for farmers to stand down blockades at meat factories as fresh talks get underway today.

Meetings are underway across the country to decide on whether blockades should continue or be stood down following weeks of protests.

Yesterday, protestors at Dawn Meats in Slane put an end to the protests after a legal action was lodged against the Beef Movement Ireland, according to the Irish Farmer’s Journal.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) today made a fresh call for farmers to stand down their blockades outside factories and allow plants to reopen this morning.

It also called for companies involved in the dispute to reconsider their approach to the base price of beef, which has been the issue at the centre of the dispute.

“I would now urge factories to reopen and to come forward with a strong base price. This would help to start the process of building some sort of trust and to get the industry up and running,” IFA president Joe Healy said.

“Farmers with animals to sell should contact their factories and drive the hardest possible bargain on the base price,” he added.

An agreement was made between representatives of farming organisations and Meat Industry Ireland following talks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

It allowed for increased bonuses for farmers based on animal’s ages and residency period as well as the withdrawal of all legal actions, in exchange for farmers discontinuing the blockades.

Not all farmers agreed, however, and many continued to protest and block entrances to meat plants in the days that followed.

“The independent review of specifications, including the 30-month age limit, the four movements and the residency period will be very important for many farmers. IFA is clear that if the review shows that these cannot be justified on the grounds of market access, then they should be abolished immediately.”

Impact

The dispute has had a knock on effect on consumers with supermarkets posting notices that beef products are in limit supply, and restaurants warning that beef options are to be removed from some menus from next week.

Jobs have also been put at risk with several hundred people temporarily laid off at meat processing plants.

Meat Industry Ireland claims over 3,000 people have been temporarily laid off from factories across the country.

This week, ABP confirmed it was forced to temporarily lay of 355 staff at its Cahir plant in Tipperary with a further 182 jobs predicted to go by the end of the week.

“The protesters have stopped any product going in to or leaving the site. Production has ceased. Furthermore, these illegal blockades are impacting seriously on the thousands of beef farmers who supply cattle to the site,” a statement from the company said.