55 THOUSAND LITRES of suspected illegal fuel have been seized from a distributor and two petrol stations in County Louth.

The seizure was conducted after intelligence led Revenue’s Customs Service to suspect the stations had been selling laundered fuel.

The seized fuel was removed for further examination.

In a statment, a Revenue spokesperson said that the illicit trade in fuels is “a serious threat to the Exchequer”.

“In addition to the monetary loss, both fuel smuggling and fuel laundering undermine the competitiveness of legitimate businesses, damage the environment, damage consumers’ vehicles, and help to sustain organised criminal networks,” the spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.