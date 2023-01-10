Advertisement

Tuesday 10 January 2023
Michael Probst Police officers carry a demonstrator to clear a road at the village Luetzerath, Germany.
# Luetzerath
Activists bid to block access to German village cleared for coal mine expansion
Utility company RWE wants to extract the coal beneath Luetzerath, arguing that this is necessary to ensure energy security in Germany.
28 minutes ago

Several hundred climate activists are trying to block heavy machinery from entering an abandoned village in Germany which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine.

The disputed evacuation of the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne, has become a battleground between the government and environmentalists.

The regional administrative court in Muenster on Monday confirmed a lower court decision forbidding activists from remaining in the village.

germany-coal-mine-protests Michael Probst The village of Luetzerath is occupied by climate activists fighting against the demolishing of the village to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the Dutch border. Michael Probst

The court dismissed the activists’ argument that civil disobedience at the site was justified due to the climate crisis.

Utility company RWE wants to extract the coal beneath Luetzerath, arguing that this is necessary to ensure energy security in Germany.

Police have said no clearance will take place until after a town hall event later on Tuesday.

germany-coal-protest Michael Probst Climate activists sit in so-called tripos at village Luetzerath. Michael Probst

Nearby, a group of about 100 protesters were locked in a stand-off with police. Officers briefly used pepper spray to push back the line of activists, who chanted “We are peaceful, what are you?”

Some activists were perched on tripods in an attempt to block a key road into the village. Police carried away about a dozen activists who had dug themselves into a trench.

