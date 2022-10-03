'A historic moment': Adoptees can access information about their birth from today under new law

PEOPLE WHO WERE adopted, boarded out or subject to an illegal birth registration can access birth certificates and birth and early life information from today.

The Information and Tracing Act, which was signed into law earlier this year, provides a full and clear right of access to information for people who have questions about their origins.

It also allows enables people to access this information where their parent has died, and for access by the next of kin of a child who died in an institution.

Under previous legislation, adopted people were not entitled to their birth certificate or to information about their families of origin.

Under the new law, even if a biological parent says they don’t want their child to get their birth cert or related information, the adopted person will still get access.

The Act also introduced a range of new measures to support people affected by illegal birth registration, including free counselling.

Information requests can be made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla through the bespoke website www.birthinfo.ie. All information falling within the categories of information defined in the Act must be released, without exception, where it exists.

In a press statement, Minister for Children and Equality Roderic O’Gorman said: “I am acutely aware of the long and difficult road so many had to travel to get to this point. I am pleased and thankful though, that the day has arrived where people can with certainty and confidence access what is rightfully theirs.”

Adoption Authority of Ireland CEO Patricia Carey said: “This is a historic moment. The new birth information and tracing services are about bringing comfort and understanding to the many families in Ireland who have been touched by adoption.

“They are about providing thousands of adopted people with information that they’ve wanted for a very long time – information that was always their own but which only now they are legally entitled to receive.”

Siobhan Mugan, the national manager of adoption and birth information and tracing services at Tusla, said: “We have recruited additional staff for our contact and support centre, who will help people with their information and tracing requests. We have also put in place small, dedicated locally based teams across the country to provide information to people, and we have enhanced our tracing services which will support people in getting timely and efficient access to tracing a relative, including genealogical support when that service is needed.”