This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe to stand trial on 11 November

Garda Donohoe was shot dead on 25 January 2013.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 1:23 PM
45 minutes ago 4,462 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4865519
Funeral of Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Funeral of Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Funeral of Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE TRIAL OF Aaron Brady, who is charged with murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, has been scheduled for November 11 following a series of pre-trial hearings at the Central Criminal Court.

Brady, (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen was due to go on trial this month but a number of issues raised by the legal teams in the case has caused a delay in the start date.

Justice Michael White today told Mr Brady that his trial is scheduled for November 11, “subject to any applications by the prosecution or defence to put it back further”.

Brady is charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on 25 January 2013.

Justice White has previously said he will swear a 15-person jury for the trial which is expected to continue into January 2020.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie