#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Adrian Donohoe's parents tell court their son's murder was 'a waste of a good man'

Hugh and Peggy Donohoe say they visit his grave every week.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 12:46 PM
29 minutes ago 2,124 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5232980
Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe
Image: LEAH FARRELL
Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe
Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe
Image: LEAH FARRELL

DETECTIVE GARDA ADRIAN Donohoe’s parents have said their son’s murder was “a waste of a good man for such an evil and pointless act”.

Speaking at a sentence hearing this morning, Hugh and Peggy Donohoe said their son deserved the chance to live to old age and not to be “shot down in such a brutal way”. 

In a written statement read by their son Alan they said:

“We visit his grave every week, which is some comfort, but it’s no place for him. He should be here with us living his life.”

Aaron Brady (28) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was convicted in August of capital murder for shooting Detective Garda Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union on 25 January 2013. For the capital murder offence he faces the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum time served of 40 years.

He was also convicted of the robbery of €7,000. Mr Justice Michael White has been hearing evidence about the offence this morning and has asked for time to prepare a sentence in relation to the robbery. He also said that he wishes to say a few words about the murder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie