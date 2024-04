ADVANCED WORKS TO the Iveagh Markets in Dublin have begun.

It’s expected that the advanced works, paving the way for extensive repairs to the roof, will take around eight weeks to complete.

The Iveagh Market complex is a protected structure on Francis Street in The Liberties, Dublin 8 and was developed by the Guinness family in 1906.

However, the market closed in 1996 and has been left derelict ever since.

Part of the roof collapsed last year and heritage group Friends of the Iveagh Markets warned that the entire building was at risk of collapse without repair works.

Dublin City Council say the advanced works begun today will include the removal of loose materials and vegetation, as well as the installation of safe access routes and crash decks.

Advanced works have begun on the Iveagh Markets. Over the next 8 weeks, works include the installation of safe access routes and of crash decks & the removal of vegetation and loose material. We will provide continuous updates as works progress. pic.twitter.com/iqs7qmSip6 — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) April 22, 2024

Francis Haughey Building Contractors have been appointed to carry out these works and the Council said it will provide information updates as the works progress.

These works will allow the integrated design team to have full and safe access to all areas, which in turn will enable them to complete the detailed design process and prepare tender documentation for a comprehensive repair programme.

The repair programme will include extensive repairs to roofs and walls, as well as measures to protect and secure windows and doors and structural columns which have been exposed.

Advertisement

The main structure of the roof is in stable condition and will be retained and repaired as part of these works, but some of the roof coverings are said to be in very poor condition, and work is also needed to replace rotten timbers.

The repair works will also remove lead paint and provide safe access to structures to facilitate regular inspection and maintenance.

This stage of the works is due to commence towards the end of this year and will likely take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council today noted that it is involved in a “number of legal proceedings in relation to the Iveagh Markets which are currently before the courts”.

As a result, it is unable to make any further comment.

Ownership dispute

The work to be undertaken on the Iveagh Markets will focus on securing the crumbling structure rather than fully renovating it for reuse purposes, as the property is still at the centre of a legal dispute over its ownership.

The ongoing legal dispute began in 2019 and involves several parties, including developer Martin Keane, Arthur Edward Rory Guinness, and Dublin City Council.

In late 2022, Dublin City Council secured the Iveagh Markets amid concerns over the deterioration of the historic building.

This deterioration led to the government committing €9 million through the Urban Development and Regeneration Fund to restore the roof, as the first part of a wider renewal of the building

A further €3 million was then pledged by Dublin City Council.

When completed, the market will be made structurally sound and watertight, but will still require refurbishment of its external walls and brickwork, as well as the fitout of its interior.