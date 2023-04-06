Advertisement

Thursday 6 April 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# Technical Difficulties
'Risk of some delays' to Aer Lingus flights today as website and apps suffer outage
Customers are being asked to allow extra time for check-in.
1 hour ago

AER LINGUS HAS apologised as its website and apps are currently “unavailable”. 

The airline confirmed that flights are expected to operate as normal today, however, it said there is a “risk of some delays”. 

Customers are being asked to allow extra time for check-in and to check their local airport website and screens for flight status information. 

“We apologise for this inconvenience. Our teams are working on resolving this and we will return all services as soon as possible,” Aer Lingus said in a statement. 

The airline did not confirm what has caused the outage. 

It said further updates will be provided through its social media channels. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
