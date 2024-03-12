EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RIP Charlie Bird, former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner, died at the age of 74.

2. #WEATHER WARNING People living in areas that are low-lying or prone to flooding in Cork have been urged to take precautions ahead of a Status Orange rain warning tomorrow.

3. #BOYCOTTING The Department of Foreign affairs has said it “supports artists’ rights to freedom of expression” after a number of acts pulled out of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the US over military sponsorship.

4. #INQUIRY Convicted sex offender Kenneally has told a State inquiry that he admitted to abusing six boys when he met with senior gardaí the 1980s before being released.

5. #DEPOSIT-RETURN More than 5.6 million drinks containers have been collected through the deposit-return scheme since it began on 1 February.