EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ARREST Gardaí arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman in Tralee.

2. #ANNUAL TRIP Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised the wars in Ukraine and Gaza during a speech at a dinner in Washington DC last night.

3. #CHARLIE BIRD The wife of former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird said she is “heartbroken” as she addressed a memorial service at Dublin’s Mansion House.

4. #TENTS Members of Dublin City Council’s housing committee have expressed anger at both the Department of Housing and the Department of Integration over the number of asylum seekers left living in tents near the International Protection Office in Dublin.

5. #ELECTIONS The date for voting in the local and European elections has officially been set for 7 June.