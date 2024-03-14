Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
134
10 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ARREST Gardaí arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman in Tralee.

2. #ANNUAL TRIP Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised the wars in Ukraine and Gaza during a speech at a dinner in Washington DC last night.

3. #CHARLIE BIRD The wife of former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird said she is “heartbroken” as she addressed a memorial service at Dublin’s Mansion House.  

4. #TENTS Members of Dublin City Council’s housing committee have expressed anger at both the Department of Housing and the Department of Integration over the number of asylum seekers left living in tents near the International Protection Office in Dublin.

5. #ELECTIONS The date for voting in the local and European elections has officially been set for 7 June.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     