Save the Date

It's official! The Local and European Elections will be held on Friday 7 June

The Limerick Mayoral election will also take place that day.
59 minutes ago

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that the local and European elections will take place on Friday 7 June. 

The Limerick Mayoral election will also take place that day. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the date to reporters today while in Washington after he was asked when the next general election will be held. 

In response, Varadkar said: 

“No time soon anyway. The next elections will be the local and European elections and Limerick Mayor election on the seventh of June.”

The Taoiseach added that there is no date in mind for the general election yet. 

The latest the next general election could be held is March 2025.

With reporting from Political Editor Christina Finn who will be in the US throughout the week for the Taoiseach’s visit. Follow @thejournal_ie and @christinafinn8 for all the latest. 

