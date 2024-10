EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ARREST Police in Spain have arrested Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch following searches at ten locations targeting assets suspected to be owned by members of the Hutch gang.

Advertisement

2. #MATERNITY LEAVE A law has been passed to allow TDs and senators to take maternity leave of 26 weeks.

3. #KYRAN DURNIN A search in Dundalk at the the former family home of Kyran Durnin, a child who is believed to have been missing for up to two years, resumed this morning as part of a murder investigation.

4. #US ELECTION US Vice President Kamala Harris said she believes Donald Trump is a “fascist” and claimed that he is “increasingly unstable”.

5. #ROBIN A robin was recorded moving between France and Ireland for the first time.