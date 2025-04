EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TARIFFS The EU’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth €21 billion will be on hold until 14 July to give time for negotiations with Washington DC.

2. MCILROY Fellow golfers and political leaders across Ireland have rushed to hail Rory McIlroy following his play-off victory in the Masters last night.

3. #HOUSING 26 landlords, companies, or investment firms paid local property tax (LPT) for ownership of more than 500 houses or apartments last year.

4. #LUAS CORK A proposed route for Luas Cork has been unveiled and is open to public consultation for the next eight weeks.

5. #SPACE Singer Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez and TV presenter Gayle King have returned from touching the edge of space on a Blue Origin flight.