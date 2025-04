“OUTSTANDING”, “INCREDIBLE” AND “epic” – fellow golfers and political leaders across Ireland have rushed to hail Rory McIlroy following his play-off victory in the Masters last night.

Rory McIlroy ended his long major drought in dramatic fashion, defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the 89th Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

By putting on the green jacket, McIlroy became only the sixth golfer to join the sport’s elite Grand Slam club – alongside legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – and the first European ever to achieve the feat.

President Michael D Higgins was among the first to praise McIlroy following his Masters triumph at Augusta, labelling it a “truly outstanding achievement”.

Scottie Scheffler puts the green Jacket on Masters winner Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Taoiseach Micheál Martin similarly hailed the historic win, labelling it a “finish for the ages”.

“The Green Jacket is yours Rory McIlroy!,” Martin said. “Epic achievement by one of golf’s greatest talents.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris also voiced his congratulations, saying that it had been “a proud day for McIlroy, his family and for Ireland.”

A visibly emotional McIlroy held back tears as he reflected on finally capturing the Masters title.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. This is my 17th time playing here, and I was starting to wonder if it would ever happen,” McIlroy said, moments before receiving the green jacket from defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

“It’s been difficult, and I’ve tried to approach this tournament with the most positive attitude each and every time that I’ve shown up, and I think just the sort of cumulative experience that I’ve gained coming back here each and every year, I just I feel like I get a little more comfortable with the shots needed.

Advertisement

“I talked about it at the start of the week, but there’s talking about it and actually doing it.”

Tiger Woods, the last golfer to achieve the Grand Slam 25 years ago, hailed the Northern Irish golfer’s achievement last night, saying: “Welcome to the club”.

“Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special,” Woods added.

“Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy shortly after receiving the Masters trophy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington, echoing the feelings of many watching the competition last night, described the win as a “relief”.

“Well deserved and I’m sure all the sweeter for the years waiting,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Holywood golfer’s “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport’s greatest.

“This is a huge moment in sporting history, and one that has filled everyone back home with great pride and that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she posted on X.

“Enjoy the well-deserved celebrations, Rory!”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “absolutely delighted” for McIlroy.

“This is an incredible achievement and he truly has made Northern Ireland proud of the international stage,” she posted.