EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. ‘KENTUCKY SHOOTING Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalised following a shooting targeting a bank in downtown Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky.

2. #HURLING An investigation has commenced into racist abuse directed at Wexford hurling captain Lee Chin.

3. #DERRY PSNI officers were attacked with petrol bombs at dissident republican march in Derry.

4. #FATAL CRASH Two young teenagers, a boy and a girl, were killed in a crash in Co Galway.

5. #US POLITICS US President Biden confirmed that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but that he is “not prepared” to formally make the announcement to launch his campaign yet.