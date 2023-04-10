Biden confirms plans for 2024 run but 'not prepared' to make official announcement

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has confirmed that he intends to run for re-election to his post in 2024 but that he is “not prepared” to formally make the announcement to launch his campaign yet.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show, Biden said he is “planning on running” but that “we’re not prepared to announce it yet”.

Biden was taking part in a traditional Easter Monday “egg roll” on the White House lawn when he said he plans to participate in “at least three or four more Easter egg rolls, maybe five”.

Other contenders for the 2024 primaries for the Democratic Party include Marianne Williamson, an author and founder of a non-profit organisation that provides meals for sick people and who was a candidate in the 2020 primaries, and Robert F Kennedy Jr, a environmental lawyer who is the son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and is known for promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Candidates who have declared their intent to run to be the Republican Party candidate include former president Donald Trump, Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

President Joe Biden will be landing in Ireland tomorrow evening for the start of his visit around the country to locations in Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo.

The first leg of his trip will be in Belfast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will then visit Dundalk and Carlingford on Wednesday before meeting President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach on Thursday, when he’ll also deliver a speech to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Finally, on Friday, the US President will head west for Mayo where he will deliver a public speech in Ballina.

Additional reporting by Press Association