Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 10 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Louisville
# USA
Five people killed and six hospitalised in shooting in Kentucky
The shooting occurred in the state of Louisville.
1.1k
4
Updated 3 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been killed and another six hospitalised in Kentucky this morning.

Local police reported “multiple casualties” in a downtown shooting in the US city of Louisville.

Police confirmed “reports of an active aggressor” in the centre of the city, the largest in the southern state.

“There are multiple casualties,” the department said, urging residents to stay clear of the area.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he was headed to the scene, adding: “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

© AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     