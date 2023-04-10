Five people killed and six hospitalised in shooting in Kentucky

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago
FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been killed and another six hospitalised in Kentucky this morning.
Local police reported “multiple casualties” in a downtown shooting in the US city of Louisville.
Police confirmed “reports of an active aggressor” in the centre of the city, the largest in the southern state.
“There are multiple casualties,” the department said, urging residents to stay clear of the area.
Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he was headed to the scene, adding: “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site