AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after four people, one armed with a knife, broke into a house in Dublin earlier this week.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house in the Old Nangor Road area of Clondalkin on Thursday at around 10.30pm.

Four males, one armed with a knife, forced their way into the house and threatened a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s.

A handbag was stolen in the incident.

No one sustained injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.