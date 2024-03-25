AGSI criticises garda suspension system, calls for independent discipline system

THE GROUP REPRESENTING garda middle management will call for a major overhaul of the garda discipline system at its annual delegate conference.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) will begin its three day meeting in Westport, Co Mayo today.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will attend the conference.

Relations between Garda Headquarters and AGSI are far more cordial than those with the Garda Representative Association which has voted against extending an invite to the Commissioner to their conference in April.

In a statement today the AGSI said that top of the agenda, for the 170 delegates who represent 31 AGSI Branches, will be the recruitment and retention crisis along with ongoing transformation challenges and what AGSI describe as ‘never-ending and over-burdensome oversight”.

But it is the AGSI call for a review of the Garda suspension policy that will inform most debate.

It comes just days after revelations about the suspension of a garda for giving a bicycle to an elderly man during Covid-19 laid bare serious questions about how the suspension

McEntee has said the disciplinary process for a garda who was suspended over giving an unclaimed bicycle to an elderly man took “longer than anybody would like”.

There has been extensive criticism of the garda discipline system and comments by Drew Harris in the wake of the revelation.

The Journal has covered extensively the case of a number of gardaí suspended in Limerick as part of an investigation into the alleged cancelling of penalty point road policing tickets. There are more than 100 gardaí currently suspended – some of whom are out of work for a number of years.

At present all discipline sanctions are decided internally by senior management in An Garda Síochána. Suspensions are also handled internally. The Justice Minister has refused to answer questions regarding the practice.

President of the AGSI Paul Curran, said his organisation will call this week for an independent oversight mechanism for discipline.

AGSI said the length of time that investigations are taking is unacceptable and the level of communication to suspended members dismal.

“The motivation for this call is to give confidence to members that the suspension policy is fair, transparent, and accountable. We understand the need for a robust policy, but members must have the confidence that there are appropriate oversight mechanisms in place,” he said.

The AGSI statement said that members are suffering from “change fatigue”.

It has said that gardaí are frustrated “as they seek faster decision-making on key issues and enhanced internal collaboration and communication”.

Deputy General Secretary, Ronan Clogher said there were very clear agenda items that required direct responses and “we hope the Minister and the Garda Commissioner provide commitments or answers at conference.”

There are 23 motions on the programme over the next three days ranging from pay and allowances, training, representation, uniform and equipment and organisational transformation to work practices and promotions.

