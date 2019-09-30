This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AIB currently experiencing 'technical issues' with online banking and apps

Numerous customers have reported having issues with AIB’s online banking on social media.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Sep 2019, 3:07 PM
48 minutes ago 3,788 Views 5 Comments
AIB HAS SAID it is currently experiencing “technical issues” after dozens of people on social media reported problems with their online banking and apps. 

Numerous customers have reported having issues with AIB’s online banking, while others have complained about issues relating to the bank’s app. 

In a statement on Twitter, AIB said its internet banking system is “currently experiencing technical issues”. 

In a separate statement on Twitter, the bank said it is experiencing “intermittent issues at the moment”. 

The bank said it had “no exact timeframe” as to when the issue will be resolved. 

“Our IT team are working to resolve this as soon as possible,” it said. 

“Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.” 

AIB in the UK has also said it is experiencing “intermittent issues” with its online banking services. 

