AIB currently experiencing 'technical issues' with online banking and apps

AIB HAS SAID it is currently experiencing “technical issues” after dozens of people on social media reported problems with their online banking and apps.

Numerous customers have reported having issues with AIB’s online banking, while others have complained about issues relating to the bank’s app.

Hi Maciek, the AIB Internet Banking service is currently experiencing technical issues. We are working on a resolution. Apologies for any inconvenience this may be causing. Updates will be provided here on a regular basis. Thanks for tweeting ^EW — AIB (@AIBIreland) September 30, 2019 Source: AIB /Twitter

Hi James, we are experiencing intermittent issues at the moment, our IT team are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused, thanks ^WH — AIB (@AIBIreland) September 30, 2019 Source: AIB /Twitter

In a statement on Twitter, AIB said its internet banking system is “currently experiencing technical issues”.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the bank said it is experiencing “intermittent issues at the moment”.

@AIBIreland is online banking down? I keep getting an “Internal Server Error” message when I go to Internet Banking. — Alexi García /Алекси (@alxcia) September 30, 2019 Source: Alexi García /Алекси/Twitter

@AIBIreland is there a problem with your online banking today. It keeps timing out on me when I try to log in — ickle Tayto (@ickle_tayto) September 30, 2019 Source: ickle Tayto /Twitter

The bank said it had “no exact timeframe” as to when the issue will be resolved.

“Our IT team are working to resolve this as soon as possible,” it said.

“Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

AIB in the UK has also said it is experiencing “intermittent issues” with its online banking services.