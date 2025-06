AID DISTRIBUTION SITES run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) are to remain closed again today, while Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in the Palestinian enclave this morning.

The GHF’s aid centres were closed yesterday after the Israeli army declared the access roads “combat zones” and following multiple incidents in which Israeli forces have opened fire on crowds of hungry people.

The UN has said the entire population of the Palestinian territory is at risk of famine due to Israel’s blocking of aid.

The highly controversial and shadowy organisation has been condemned by humanitarian organisations and UN agencies, who say the operation does not comply with humanitarian principles.

The GHF said its centres would be closed today “due to maintenance and repair work being done at the sites”.

It said it was working to make the distribution of food boxes “as safe as possible, despite the difficult circumstances”.

“We strongly urge all those heading to our locations to follow the routes set by the IDF to ensure safe passage,” the GHF said in a post on Facebook last night.

This morning, Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people.

“Ten martyrs so far resulting from Israeli strikes since dawn,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told the AFP news agency.

He said the strikes had targeted an area where displaced civilians were sheltering in the southern city of Khan Younis and houses in Gaza City and the central town of Deir el-Balah.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 4,335 people have been killed since Israel broke a ceasefire with Hamas resumed its campaign on 18 March, taking the war’s overall toll to 54,607, most of whom were civilians.

US vetoes UN resolution

Last night in New York, the United States used its veto power to prevent the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an unconditional ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

“Today, the United States sent a strong message by vetoing a counterproductive UN Security Council resolution on Gaza targeting Israel,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement after the 14 to 1 vote.

Advertisement

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea vetoes the US Security Council resolution Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He said Washington would not support any text that “draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, or disregards Israel’s right to defend itself.

“The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN.”

The draft resolution had demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties.”

It also called for the “immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups,” and demanded the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office thanked US President Donald Trump “for once again showing our enemies that there is no daylight between us”.

That is the only way to destroy the Hamas terrorists who are still holding 58 innocent hostages in the dungeons of Gaza. The civilized world should demand their immediate and unconditional release. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 4, 2025

Bodies of hostages recovered

Netanyahu also said today that Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of two people who were captured during the Hamas-led attack of October 2023.

In an operation conducted by Israeli intelligence services and the military, “the bodies of two of our hostages, held by the murderous terrorist organisation Hamas, were returned to Israel,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

He said the two dead hostages were Judy Weinstein-Haggai and Gadi Haggai, who “were murdered on 7 October and abducted to the Gaza Strip”.

” The heart aches for this most terrible loss,” he said.

“We will not rest nor be silent until we bring all our hostages home—both the living and the fallen.”

The Hamas-led attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. Another 251 people were also taken hostage, most of whom have been released in captive exchanges during ceasefires.

With reporting from AFP

Need more information on what is happening in Israel and Palestine? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to navigating the news online.