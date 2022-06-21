Poll: Do you use Airbnb to book accommodation when you go on holidays?

SHORT-TERM ACCOMMODATION provider Airbnb has moved to crack down on renters who are “damaging” the communities in which they let properties.

The company faces growing accusations that its model is putting further pressure on the Irish housing market.

Now, Airbnb has requested that the government set up a register of approved short-term lets so it can block non-registered landlords from its site. It has also called for the introduction of a host register to help authorities enforce renting legislation and take action against property speculators.

With that in mind, we’d like to know: Do you use Airbnb to book accommodation when you go on holidays?

