#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you use Airbnb to book accommodation when you go on holidays?

The company has recently moved to counter accusations that its model is damaging the Irish rental market.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 9:58 AM
36 minutes ago 4,385 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795753
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SHORT-TERM ACCOMMODATION provider Airbnb has moved to crack down on renters who are “damaging” the communities in which they let properties.

The company faces growing accusations that its model is putting further pressure on the Irish housing market.

Now, Airbnb has requested that the government set up a register of approved short-term lets so it can block non-registered landlords from its site. It has also called for the introduction of a host register to help authorities enforce renting legislation and take action against property speculators.

With that in mind, we’d like to know: Do you use Airbnb to book accommodation when you go on holidays?


Poll Results:

No (343)
Yes, in Ireland and abroad (211)
Yes, only abroad (97)
Yes, only in Ireland (52)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie