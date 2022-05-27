Investigation finds 'uncontrollable spin' caused 2019 plane crash in Kildare, killing pilots

A similar plane to the one in the accident, also manufactured by Bristell.

TWO PILOTS WERE killed when their light aircraft went into a virtually uncontrollable spin during a flight by one of its new owners, an investigation has found.

It had taken off earlier from an airfield in Kilrush, Co Kildare on a flight to familiarise Aidan Rowsome (58) with the aircraft in June 2019.

A report into the fatal crash by the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) found no mechanical or structural faults with the Bristell NG5 Spreadwing single-engine aircraft during an attempted stall recovery.

The two victims – Rowsome from Kildare Town and Jim Price (70) from Ballinteer, Co Dublin died when the aircraft crashed near Belan, outside Athy, Co Kildare.

Price had sold the plane to a group and had been asked by three people to fly with them to assist with their familiarisation with the aircraft type.

Two stall exercises, where the plane’s engine is deliberately stopped in order to practice coping in difficult scenarios, were carried out during the flight from an altitude of around 3,300ft.

There were no records to suggest Rowsome had practiced stalling in a Bristell NGF before the fatal flight.

However, during the second stall the aircraft started a rapid descent.

AAIU investigators said the plane entered a spiral dive before it impacted with the ground in a grass field approximately 5.2 kilometre south of Belan in Kildare.

They estimated the aircraft hit the ground at a speed of 82km/h.

Other syndicate members told AAIU investigators that Price had pointed out the importance of safe practices and carrying out thorough checks prior to stalling the aircraft.

AAIU investigators concluded that vertical acceleration which peaked at over 5Gforce resulted in an excessive fuel-air mixture which caused the engine to stop.

Investigators also highlighted how the pilot’s operating handbook for the aircraft type contained incorrect information for determining its centre of gravity.

The AAIU said this meant the aircraft’s centre of gravity was outside published limits at the time of the accident which may have caused it to be more unstable.

It said this could have made the aircraft “more susceptible to entry into a flat spin and more difficult to recover from such a spin.”