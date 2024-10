AN AIRPORT IN NEW Zealand is restricting goodbyes in its drop off zone to a maximum of three minutes.

A sign displayed at Dunedin Airport now warns: “Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonder farewells please use the car park”.

The move has received mixed reactions, with some welcoming the decision while others describing it as “inhumane”.

A spokesperson for the airport said they’re trying to “have fun”.

“We’re not here to tell people how long they should hug for, it’s more the message of please move on and provide space for others,” Dunedin Airport Chief Executive Dan de Bono said.

Given the Irish fondness for goodbyes that have a tendency to start with a ‘see you now’ and then end around two hours later, we’re asking: Should there be a time limit on goodbyes at the airport?