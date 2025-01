AN ISRAELI STRIKE on a declared humanitarian zone in southern Gaza killed eleven people overnight.

Rescuers said among the dead was the head of the Palestinian territory’s police force and his deputy.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said two other Israeli strikes elsewhere in the territory today killed 14 Palestinians.

The Israeli military confirmed it had carried out the overnight strike on the area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, which it said targeted Hamas deputy police chief Hussam Shahwan over his alleged role in planning attacks against Israeli troops.

The civil defence agency said Shahwan was among 11 people killed in the strike, which according to the rescuers and authorities in Gaza also left the commander of the police force, Mahmud Salah, dead.

The Israeli military, which has not commented on Salah’s death, said his deputy Shahwan “was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with… Hamas’s military wing” in attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that the strike on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area showed that there was no place safe in Gaza.

“Another remainder that there is no humanitarian zone let alone a ‘safe zone’,” Lazzarini posted on X.

“Enough misleading and killing of civilians.”

