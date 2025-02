ALAN ENGLISH IS stepping down as the editor of the Sunday Independent after five years in the role.

In a post on X, English remarked that there was “no drama” behind this move.

“I just feel five years has been a good stint in the job,” said English.

“I’ve enjoyed it hugely. No idea what’s next for me, apart from some time out.”

English will step down as editor in April.

Prior to joining the Sunday Independent, English was editorial director with Iconic Media, which publishes over 20 regional newspapers in Ireland.

He was editor of the Limerick Leader from 2007 to 2016 and was also deputy sports editor of The Sunday Times in London and as the paper’s sports editor in Ireland.

English is also the author of five books on rugby, including autobiographies of Paul O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll.

Staff were informed of the decision today, which will see English remain as editor until the 26 April edition of the Sunday Independent.

The Irish Independent has reported that English has “offered to stay until the end of May to facilitate a recruitment process if necessary”.

He told the Irish Independent that he was “stepping down for personal reasons”.

“The challenges facing the news industry have been well documented,” said English, “but Sunday Independent journalism retains a large and very loyal readership, both in print and online, and I’m confident it will continue to prosper for many years to come.”

English joined the newspaper at the onset of the Covid pandemic.

The Sunday Independent is owned by Belgian-based Mediahuis, and the Mediahuis Ireland Editor-in-Chief Cormac Bourke said English “took on a huge challenge by assuming the role just as the newsroom became a remote working environment”.

“We are sorry to see him step away and we wish Alan every success in the future,” said Burke.

“We will now begin the process of recruiting a new editor.”

Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch said he was grateful to English and has “great respect for all that he has achieved over the past five years”.