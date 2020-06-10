Two men released after arrest in connection with discovery of body at Dublin house

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin garda station.

TWO MEN WHO were arrested as part of a garda investigation into the death of 45-year-old Alan Hall in Dublin last month have been released without charge.

Hall’s body was found in a burning house on Bluebell Avenue on 18 May. He appeared to have suffered injuries and gardaí believed his death may have been suspicious.

On Monday gardaí arrested two men in their 30s in Dublin in connection with this investigation.

Both men have now been released without charge and gardaí said files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet come forward, particularly anybody who was in the vicinity of Bluebell Avenue, Old Naas Road, Dublin 12, on either the evening of Sunday 17 May into the morning of Monday 18 May 2020 to contact them at Clondalkin garda station on 01 666 7600.