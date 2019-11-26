This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine people dead and 600 others injured as Albania hit with strongest earthquake in decades

The worst damage appeared to be around the coastal town of Durres.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:38 AM
32 minutes ago 1,488 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4906376
Rescuers searching for victims following the earthquake in Thumane, Albania
Image: AP/PA Images
Rescuers searching for victims following the earthquake in Thumane, Albania
Rescuers searching for victims following the earthquake in Thumane, Albania
Image: AP/PA Images

NINE PEOPLE HAVE died and some 600 were injured in Albania after the strongest earthquake in decades rocked the Balkan country this morning.

The epicentre of the 6.4 magnitude quake was about 34 kilometres northwest of the capital Tirana, at a depth of 10km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake struck at 3.54am local time (2.54am Irish time).

The worst damage appeared to be around the coastal town of Durres.

The quake was the strongest to hit this region since 1926, Albanian seismologist Rrapo Ormeni told local television.

Four bodies, including that of a young girl, were pulled from ruins in the port city, where a hotel collapsed and other buildings were badly damaged, the defence ministry said.

Three more bodies were found in rubble in the nearby town of Thumane.

In the nearby town of Kurbin, a man in his 50s died after jumping from his building in panic, while another perished in a car accident after the earthquake tore open parts of the road, it said.

The health ministry meanwhile said that more than 600 people received first aid in hospitals.

In Thumane, around a dozen rescuers used an excavator to dig through a mountain of debris in search of possible victims.

At least 150 people with injuries have sought first aid in Tirana and Durres.

In Thumane, soldiers, rescuers and families were sifting through the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building as cries of people trapped under debris were heard.

The tremors were felt across the Balkan region, from Sarajevo to Bosnia and even in the Serbian city of Novi Sad almost 700 kilometres away, according to reports in local media and on social networks.

It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of 5.3 magnitude, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

It was described by authorities as the strongest earthquake in the last 20-30 years.

The Balkans is an area prone to seismic activity and earthquakes are frequent.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie