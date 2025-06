The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Dublin 2-24

Limerick 0-28

MASSIVE UNDERDOGS DUBLIN are through to an All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Cork after producing a stunning upset against Limerick.

Two goals midway through the second half, which arrived within seconds of each other from substitute John Hetherton and Cian O’Sullivan, put the Dubs in a winning position at Croke Park. And Dublin, who had been reduced to 14 men following a red card for Chris Crummey, held on for a famous win.

Tipperary's Oisín O’Donoghue celebrates after scoring a goal. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Tipperary 1-28

Galway 2-17

Tipperary are heading back to Croke Park for the first time since the 2019 All-Ireland final after a comfortable eight-point victory over Galway.

The Premier will face Kilkenny in that semi-final on Sunday, 6 July. The result in front of 15,404 fans at the Gaelic Grounds also means that giant-killers Dublin will meet Cork the previous evening.

