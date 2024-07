TRAIN JOURNEY TIMES between some of Ireland’s major cities could half under a new ambitious rail plan due to be published today.

Allowing top speeds of 200km per hour on routes connecting Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Derry aims to make train journeys significantly faster than travelling by car.

The All-Island Rail Review, due to be published today by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, sets out 32 strategic recommendations to enhance and expand the rail system in Ireland and Northern Ireland up to 2050.

It includes “significantly” reducing train journey times between some citie with the roll out of new 200kmh intercity trains.

At least hourly services between cities and at least every two hours on regional and rural routes is also to be prioritised.

More direct services between Ireland’s West and South Coasts such as between Galway, Limerick and Cork are to be established, with increased regional and rural line speeds to at least 120km/h.

Western Rail Corridor

The plan details the reinstatement of the Western Rail Corridor between Claremorris and Athenry, as well as the extension of the railway into County Tyrone (from Portadown to Dungannon, Omagh, Strabane), Derry and Letterkenny.

The South Wexford Railway line is also to be extended, connecting to Wexford to Waterford, with the development of a rail line to boost connectivity in the North Midlands, from Mullingar to Cavan, Monaghan, Armagh and Portadown.

Additional capacity is also to be added by upgrading much of the single-track rail network to double-track, with four-track in some area.

The rail network route length is also set to increase under the plan from approximately 2,300km to almost 3,000km with the reopening of former and new rail lines.

New routes in the North Midlands and North West are to be launched, which would allow some 700,000 more people to live within 5km of a railway station.

The plan, which aims to improve links between the island’s regions and major cities across all 32 counties, aims to triple the number of people using the rail system annually

from 65 million to over 180 million by 2050.

Decarbonisation of the rail network is also on the cards, with ambitions for a net carbon zero rail system, primarily through the overhead electrification of intercity routes and new electric and hybrid trains.

Costs

If the review’s recommendations are implemented in full to 2050, the capital cost across the Republic and Northern Ireland is estimated to be in the order of €35-€37 billion in 2023 prices.

For Ireland, if this investment is split evenly across 25 years, then it amounts to circa €1 billion per annum over and above existing plans. For Northern Ireland, the equivalent total capital annual cost is approximately £0.31 billion.

“This is an important day for the island of Ireland. This is not just the first All-Island Strategic Rail Review, it is the most ambitious vision for rail in a century, bringing us forward to a new age of rail. This vision has been made possible by close cooperation between the Departments and agencies north and south,” Ryan said.

The minister said he would like to see the recommendations actioned as soon as possible, stating that with European Investment Bank assistance, the plan can move forward.

O’Dowd said the review has been an excellent example of joint collaboration on cross-border priorities, which is key to realising its ambitions.