COUNTRY SINGER DANIEL O’Donnell has been forced to take to social media to deny claims made about himself and his family on a series of fake pages.

The pages used AI images to make up false stories about the hugely-popular singing star and his family.

The articles lead to links which eventually try to make cash from unsuspecting fans of the Donegal showbiz star.

One of the fake articles even suggests that O’Donnell’s sister Margo is gravely ill in hospital and asks readers for prayers for her recovery.

O’Donnell’s PA and niece Tricia issued the statement on behalf of the star pleading with fans not to read or click on any of the links related to the fake stories.

She wrote “Can I please ask you not to engage with these pages?

“They are all lies, photos that have been altered. All to get people to click into them.

“The only pages you ever need to read official news from is this page.”

Last week, O’Donnell announced that he is to take an extended break from his busy entertainment career.

He told fans he will be taking an extended break from touring due to health challenges.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively,” said the statement.

A spokesperson for the 63 year old added “This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover. He emphasises that “this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break”.