This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Dublin hotel

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

By Adam Daly Friday 28 Feb 2020, 7:22 AM
54 minutes ago 12,433 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5025286

shutterstock_1190261482 Source: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin. 

The alleged assault is understood to have taken place at a hotel in the Dublin 22 area on 14 February. 

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female youth that is reported to have occurred in the Dublin 22 area on Friday 14 February 2020,” a garda spokesperson said. 

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie