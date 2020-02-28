Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Dublin hotel

Source: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin.

The alleged assault is understood to have taken place at a hotel in the Dublin 22 area on 14 February.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female youth that is reported to have occurred in the Dublin 22 area on Friday 14 February 2020,” a garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

