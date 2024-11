AN ALLEGED WHITE supremacist has been charged with planning to blow up a power grid facility in a US state.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested the man just minutes away from launching a drone laden with explosives into the critical infrastructure.

The device has been dubbed a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) by US officials because of the damage it could cause.

The US Justice Department said last night that Skyler Philippi, 24, of Columbia, Tennessee, was arrested by federal agents and charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility.

A complaint published last night said that the investigation began in June 2024 when a concerned person contacted federal agents alleging that Philippi had a “desire” to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA facility located in or around Columbia, Tennessee.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the accused was motivated by white supremacy.

“Driven by a racially motivated violent extremist ideology, the Defendant planned to attack the power grid with a drone and explosives, leaving thousands of Americans and critical infrastructure like hospitals without power.

“The FBI’s swift work led to the detection and disruption of the defendant’s plot before he could cause any damage. We are committed to holding accountable anyone who threatens the security of our critical infrastructure or seeks to harm American communities through domestic violent extremism,” he said.

Advertisement

In July 2024, Philippi told another source about the impact of attacking large interstate substations and said that attacking several substations would “shock the system,” causing other substations to malfunction.

The FBI found that Philippi researched previous attacks on electric substations and concluded that attacking with firearms would not be sufficient. It was at this point that Philippi planned to use a drone with explosives attached to it and to fly the drone into the substation.

The FBI deployed undercover agents and in September, Philippi drove with those agents to an electric substation previously researched and targeted by Philippi, and Philippi conducted reconnaissance of the substation.

While driving to the location Philippi ordered a plastic explosive and other explosives from another FBI undercover agent. He also bought black powder for pipe bombs.

A US Justice Department issued image of two undercover agents and Philippi holding pipe bombs. US Justice Department US Justice Department

In discussions with the undercover agents the suspect also carried out extensive planning such as what clothes to wear and how to dispose of them after the attack.

On Saturday Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual which included reciting a Nordic prayer and discussing the Norse god Odin.

Philippi told the undercover agents that “this is where the New Age begins” and that it was “time to do something big” that would be remembered “in the annals of history.” Philippi and the UCEs drove to the operation site.

As Philippi prepared to launch the drone police moved in and arrested him – he was standing at the back of a vehicle, with the drone powered up and the explosive device was armed and located next to the drone.

Philippi is charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.