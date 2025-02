THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a food allergen alert for some batches of Donegal Catch salmon fillets.

The food allergen alert impacts three batches of Donegal Catch “4 Atlantic Fillets in a Barbeque Spiced Marinade”.

It’s due to the presence of peanuts, which are not declared in the list of ingredients.

This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanuts.

The implicated batches are: L22024304 (SNFIIR), with an expiry date of September 2025; L22024326 (SN), with an expiry date of October 2025; and L22024352 (SN), with an expiry date of November 2025.