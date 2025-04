AMANDA KNOX IS among the guests who will join host Patrick Kielty on tomorrow’s Late Late Show on RTÉ.

Knox was a 20-year-old exchange student in the university town of Perugia in November 2007 when she and her then-boyfriend were accused of murdering her housemate, 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, who was found dead in the apartment they shared.

Knox and her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested and later convicted of murder and sexual assault in 2009.

The pair maintained their innocence and, after years of legal battles, she and Sollecito were acquitted of sexual assault and murder by Italy’s highest court in 2015.

Rudy Hermann Guede was convicted of Kercher’s murder in 2008.

However, in January of this year, Italy’s highest court upheld a slander conviction against Amanda Knox for accusing an innocent man in her Kercher’s murder.

She had appealed against the conviction based on a European Court of Human Rights ruling that said her rights had been violated by the police’s failure to provide a lawyer and adequate translator during a long night of questioning just days after Kercher’s murder.

Knox’s lawyer, Carlo Dalla Vedova, expressed surprise at the court’s decision.

“We are incredulous,” Dalla Vedova told reporters in the courthouse by phone. “This is totally unexpected in our eyes, and totally unjust for Amanda.”

Overnight, Knox posted to social media about being stopped by US police on the way to Dublin.

*Stopped by cops while boarding flight to Dublin*



"Why are you traveling?"

"I'm being interviewed."

"Looking for work?"

"No, on TV. I wrote a book. It's called Free."

"What's it about?"

"Reintegrating into society after prison."

"And what did you do to end up prison?"



/🧵 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) April 10, 2025

When asked what her podcast was about, she replied: “Coercive police interview methods.”

She later posted about a positive interview with gardaí on the other side at Dublin Airport.

Update:



*Customs officer in Dublin examining passports*



"What's the purpose of your travel?"

"I'm here to do an interview to promote my book."

"What's your book called?"

"Free: My Search for Meaning."

"Good luck!" https://t.co/Jt1HqddOPC — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) April 10, 2025

Ten years after being fully acquitted of Kercher’s murder, Knox will appear on the Late Late to discuss the journey of rebuilding her life and reclaiming her name following two trials and two appeals.

Know returned to Italy last June for the slander trial, and she will also discuss with Keilty this return to Italy, the reasons behind her decision to face her prosecutor again and why she is determined to honour Kercher’s memory.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli, known for his work as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, will make his first appearance on The Late Late Show.

He’s currently working alongside Simon Cowell on the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Former footballers Johnny Giles and Liam Brady will be in studio ahead of their upcoming gig in Vicar Street in aid of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association.

Comedian and presenter Dermot Whelan will also be on the show to speak about his new book Busy and Wrecked, while Amble will perform their new single Swan Song ahead of their sold-out gigs across Ireland this summer.