This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police in Cambodia questioning six men over missing British backpacker

Amelia Bambridge was last seen on the island of Koh Rong last Wednesday night.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 3:45 PM
26 minutes ago 3,211 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4871005
File photo. Amelia Bambridge
Image: PA Images
File photo. Amelia Bambridge
File photo. Amelia Bambridge
Image: PA Images

POLICE SEARCHING FOR a British backpacker missing in Cambodia are questioning six men who work in the tourism industry, an official has said.

Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong in the Sihanoukville Province late on Wednesday night.

Staff at Police Beach, a private venue which hosts regular parties, found the 21-year-old’s purple rucksack, containing her purse, phone and bank cards, the following morning.

Koh Rong Governor Noun Bunthol said the six men, who work at restaurants, hotels and guesthouses on the island, were in police custody for questioning about Amelia’s disappearance.

He said no charges had been filed against them.

He added that police received a note from some Western visitors saying the men had acted badly towards foreign tourists in the past, especially females.

2.47933789 The 21-year-old was last seen on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong late on Wednesday night. Source: Family Handout/LBT/PA Wire

Major general Chuon Narin, police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, said on Tuesday that the search has been expanded to nearby islands and further offshore in the Gulf of Thailand.

“We have decided the search mission will not be ended until we find her alive, or her body if she has died,” he said.

He added that local fishermen and neighbouring provinces in southwestern Cambodia have been alerted.

About 150 volunteers and Cambodian police are involved in searches of the shoreline and jungle for the missing backpacker.

Amelia’s father Phil Bambridge, who has travelled to the island, which is popular with backpackers, said he fears she has been abducted.

He told Sky News on Monday: “I don’t think she’s had an accident. If she’d had an accident she would have been found by now.”

He said that, having viewed CCTV, he believed she had been lost inland.

During a phone call with her younger sister Georgie on Wednesday, Amelia said her first solo trip was “doing so much for her confidence” and she was having “the best time ever”.

She set off on her trip on 27 September, when she flew to Vietnam, her family said.

They were alerted to her disappearance when she failed to check out of the Nest Beach Club hostel after she was last seen at a beach party.

Her passport remained at the hostel.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie